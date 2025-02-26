Swinney looks to ‘lock out’ Reform from Holyrood as he calls cross-party talks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister hopes to “lock out” Reform UK from Holyrood as he called a cross-party summit.

Nigel Farage-led Reform is surging in the polls in Scotland with multiple surveys suggesting it could pick up seats at next year’s Holyrood election.

Speaking at a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh on Wednesday, John Swinney said Mr Farage’s views on immigration are “based on a fundamentally racist view of the world”, also describing him as an “accomplice” and “apologist” for Russian actions in Ukraine.

The First Minister went on to say the threat of the “far-right” – in which he included Reform – is real and working across party lines is the only way to fight it.

The summit, to take place at the end of April, will bring together political leaders and civic society but will not result in an electoral pact, the First Minister said.

“You asked me specifically about the locking out of Farage,” he said in a response to a question from journalists.

“What I’ve set out today is the appeal I make to wider Scotland to come together with me.

“I’ll provide the hosting environment, the courtesy and respectful debate to bring people together to say we are going to do things in a way that makes sure our country is protected from the bigotry that Farage represents.

“I think that will be a great service to Scotland, if we can bring that about.”

In a statement to journalists, the First Minister also said: “It is time to come together to draw a line in the sand. To set out who we are and what we believe in, because a politics of fear is a politics of despair.

“It is a politics that will divide us and destroy so much that we hold dear.

“I want us to be ready for whatever this age of uncertainty throws at us, for us to be united in the face of the undoubted challenges that lie ahead.

“It was a mobilisation of mainstream Scotland that delivered our Parliament a quarter of a century ago.

“I have no doubt it is only by mobilising mainstream Scotland that we can protect those things we care most about, those things that are most important to us today.”

Criticising Mr Farage personally, Mr Swinney said: “There is a very alive and active threat to our security from the aggression of Russia and I think Farage is an accomplice to the Russian agenda and an apologist for the Russian agenda.

“Farage has been for years leading the argument which has been hostile to migration and I think that is based on a fundamentally racist view of the world – I reject that.”

Asked if he accepts the anger among some Scots about declining living standards and rising costs, the First Minister said: “I don’t in any way try to say that there isn’t anger in our society.

“I think what worries me is that some of the response to that anger is to find attractiveness in the politics of Farage, of the far-right, and I think that’s the wrong choice.”

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “Once again John Swinney is trying to deflect from the SNP’s awful record in Government.

“Scottish people are turning to Reform because we represent real change from the status quo in Holyrood that has failed Scotland for far too long.

“Wanting sensible, controlled immigration isn’t racist, it’s common sense. John Swinney’s inflammatory comments should be seen for what they are – nonsense.

“When it comes to Ukraine, we have been clear. We want Ukraine’s long-term security guaranteed in any deal and that (Russian leader Vladimir) Putin is a despicable aggressor.”

On Tuesday, the Scottish Government’s Budget passed its final stage at Holyrood, with support from the Scottish Greens, the Scottish Liberal Democrats and the sole Alba MSP, while Scottish Labour abstained in the vote.

Mr Swinney added: “Yesterday’s work demonstrated that partnership and collaboration are possible and that is something precious, something vitally important in itself.”