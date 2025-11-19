Starmer calls on Farage to explain allegations about his schooldays

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage denies claims of racist behaviour during his days at a top public school and could take legal action over the allegations, his spokesman said.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Farage to explain himself over the claims about his behaviour while at Dulwich College as a teenager.

A spokesman for the Reform UK leader said he was not going to sue over the claims “at this stage” but asked if that was an option being kept open, he said: “Potentially, yes.”

The Guardian’s report was based on allegations from more than a dozen school contemporaries of Mr Farage, 61, who recount incidents of deeply offensive behaviour throughout his teenage years.

Mr Farage’s spokesman said: “These allegations date back 45 years, and I think that at any point in time – when Nigel was leader of Ukip, when he stood in the 2010 general election, the 2015 general election, during Brexit, maybe in the 2019 general election – you’d have to ask yourself, why this hasn’t come up before.”

He added: “Nigel is very clear, there’s no primary evidence.”

Mr Farage was “probably mischievous” at school but denies the allegations made in the Guardian, the spokesman said.

Among those making allegations in the Guardian was the Bafta and Emmy-award winning director Peter Ettedgui, 61, who claimed to have been verbally abused by Farage repeatedly as a 13 and 14-year-old.

“He would sidle up to me and growl: ‘Hitler was right’, or: ‘Gas them,’ sometimes adding a long hiss to simulate the sound of the gas showers,” Mr Ettedgui claimed of his experience of sharing a class with Mr Farage.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir responded to a question from Reform’s Lee Anderson, who was next to Mr Farage in the Commons, by saying: “Last week his leader said he didn’t have time to condemn the racist comments of his fellow MP (Sarah Pochin).

“He also said he didn’t have time to condemn his party calling children in care ‘evil’.

“I wonder if he could ask his leader next door to him whether he’s got time for his explanation for the stories in today’s papers?”