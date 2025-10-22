Farage appears in Commons gallery as ‘mere spectator’ at PMQs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage took to a side gallery for this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), instead of his usual seat next to other Reform UK MPs, claiming he is a “mere spectator”.

The Clacton MP sat above the Labour benches with Reform backer Arron Banks.

“Every week at PMQs I am attacked by the PM and Labour MPs, but have no right of reply,” the Reform UK leader wrote on X.

“I am just a mere spectator.

“So I have decided to spectate from the public gallery today instead.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer takes questions from MPs for around half-an-hour each Wednesday.

MPs who want to ask a question, alongside the Conservative and Liberal Democrat leaders Kemi Badenoch and Sir Ed Davey, can enter a ballot for one of 15 slots, in a random selection sometimes known as “the shuffle”.

Mr Farage last week complained on social media that he heard “yet another” set of exchanges where he was “mentioned but can’t respond”.

He added at the time: “There is not much point me even being there.”

It followed Sir Keir’s claim that he and Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice had “worked alongside someone who took money to spread Putin’s propaganda”.

The Prime Minister said: “Whatever their denials, they have serious questions to answer about what they knew.

“But that is the choice – Kremlin cronies sewing division or Labour patriots working for national renewal.”

Last month, Reform UK’s former leader in Wales Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, admitted taking bribes in return for statements in favour of Vladimir Putin’s Russia while he was a Member of the European Parliament.

His activities were said to include making pro-Russian statements about events in Ukraine in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets.