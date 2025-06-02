Nigel Farage dodges media event in Hamilton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has dodged a planned media event in Hamilton ahead of a by-election this week.

The party leader was due to visit the town as part of campaigning in the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse vote, with the party telling journalists a “walkabout” would take place in Hamilton.

While the exact location was not immediately made available to journalists, the party said it would inform those who were planning on attending.

As rumours swirled the event would begin in the car park of a Premier Inn in the town, reporters, photographers and broadcasters congregated there, waiting for around two hours for the Reform UK leader.

However, he did not appear at the event, which was scheduled to begin at 2.15pm.

Mr Farage later posted pictures of a similar walkabout with candidate Ross Lambie as the one planned for Hamilton – but in neighbouring Larkhall – as well as another which appeared to have been taken in the back court of the party’s offices in the town.

No official reason has been given by the party for Mr Farage not attending the event, but he had earlier accused the Herald of leaking the location of a press conference he was holding in Aberdeen, something which the paper has strenuously denied.

Later in the day, protesters clashed with Reform supporters outside the party’s offices in Hamilton.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie MSP said: “Nigel Farage has bottled it, proving what we have known for years – he is a coward.

“Farage’s day saw him admit he can’t win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election, announce that he would slash funding for Scotland’s NHS and public services, and then do a runner.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown, meanwhile, hit out at Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who was in Scotland on Monday, but did not campaign in the by-election.

Mr Brown said: “Starmer running scared is proof that Labour has given up on this campaign and it is only the SNP who are facing down Farage and taking our positive message to the doorsteps.”