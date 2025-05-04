Streeting: Reform UK a ‘real threat’ to Labour and ‘serious opposition force’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK is “a real threat” to Labour and is being treated as a “serious opposition force” after the party’s successes in local elections, Wes Streeting has said.

Labour and the Conservatives are under pressure to reverse their parties’ fortunes after Reform picked up 10 councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday’s polls.

Nigel Farage, whose party also gained an MP in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, hailed the results as the end of two-party politics.

Health Secretary Mr Streeting said Reform UK is “definitely a real threat and one that we take seriously”.

He told Sky News’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips programme: “I think there’s clearly, on the right of British politics, a realignment taking place.

“It’s not yet clear whether at the next general election it will be Reform or the Conservatives that are Labour’s main challenges, but we’ve got to take that threat seriously.

“In that spirit, I think Reform does deserve more air time and scrutiny of their policies.”

He said he treats Mr Farage’s party as a “serious opposition force”.

“I don’t know whether it will be Reform or the Conservatives that emerge as the main threat.

“I don’t have a horse in that race, but like Alien Vs Predator, you don’t really want either one to win, but one of them will emerge as the main challenger to Labour at the next general election.”

Kemi Badenoch said Mr Farage has tapped into the frustration of voters.

“He is expressing the feeling of frustration that a lot of people around the country are feeling, but he also doesn’t have a record in government like the two main parties do,” the Tory leader told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme.

“Now he is going to be running some councils – we’ll see how that goes – but he is expressing a feeling of frustration (and) that is not my job.”

She said she understands why voters are “angry” with the Conservatives and she must “come up with a plan that will deliver”, adding that it will be a “slow and steady” effort for her party to regain support.

Conservative co-chairman Nigel Huddleston sought to play down the threat from Reform UK, telling Sky News: “When they’re in a position of delivering things, that’s when the shine comes off.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “I think Labour and the Conservatives made a mistake with Reform. The Conservatives have been copying Reform policies, Labour is sounding more and more like Reform,” he told Phillips.

“I think the way you defeat Nigel Farage is by calling him out.”

He cited recent elections in Canada and Australia where the winning parties apparently benefitted from voters rejecting policies similar to those of Donald Trump.

“I think the British people don’t want Trump policies here. They don’t want hard-right Farage policies here,” Sir Ed said

The Health Secretary said: “Change does take time, and all I’d say to people… give us time.”

Sir Keir Starmer has faced calls from his own MPs to change tack after he pledged to go “further and faster” with his plans in response to the polls.

Labour MP Dan Carden said it is “now life or death” for the Government and the party.

The leader of the Blue Labour group of MPs said: “We believe the party can still be saved – if it remembers who it was built for. We believe Keir Starmer could be a great prime minister.”

Writing in The Mail on Sunday he called on Labour to “grasp the opportunities” of Brexit and close half of universities and turn them into vocational colleges.

Labour backbencher Emma Lewell said the Government had made unnecessary choices, such as on winter fuel and welfare reforms, which cost the party at the ballot box, and that Labour needs a “change of plan” rather than a “plan for change”.

“The Labour Party doesn’t need to lurch right or left, we need to do what we say we will do and do it in line with our core values and principles of social justice and fairness,” she wrote in The Mirror.