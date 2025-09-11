Farage gets expert tax advice amid pressure to explain Clacton home arrangements

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has taken expert advice as he faces pressure to explain the tax arrangements for a Clacton house owned by his partner.

The Reform UK leader said last year he had bought a home in his Essex constituency, but it was later reported that his partner had actually made the purchase.

Questions over the home have resurfaced after Angela Rayner resigned last week over underpaying stamp duty on a seaside flat she bought this year.

Mr Farage has confirmed that his partner Laure Ferrari is the sole owner of the Clacton property, but has faced calls to explain the situation amid suggestions he could have structured the purchase in order to avoid paying additional tax.

He denies loaning Ms Ferrari money towards the purchase and suggested she used family wealth.

It would not be illegal for Mr Farage to gift or transfer money to his partner for her to buy a property in her name, but he has been accused of misleading the public first over the arrangements for the home.

“I haven’t lent money to anybody. I didn’t give her money. She comes from a very successful French family and she can afford it herself,” Mr Farage told the Mirror last week.

He also denied the arrangement had saved tax, calling it a “disgusting allegation, unfair and untrue”.

The BBC said it had examined French property and company records and was unable to find evidence that her parents have the means to significantly contribute towards such a purchase.

Mr Farage’s lawyers, Grosvenor Law, said they had received written advice from a leading tax counsel despite the Clacton MP saying he had no financial interest in the property.

The firm said in a statement: “Grosvenor Law has received written advice from leading tax King’s Counsel.

“That advice concludes that there is no underpayment of SDLT (stamp duty land tax), that SDLT paid was properly calculated and that there is no basis to suggest there has been any improper avoidance or evasion of tax in respect of the purchase.”

A spokesman for Nigel Farage said: “Laure Ferrari is the sole legal and beneficial owner of the property. It belongs solely to Laure and was purchased with funds which belong to her.

“All taxes were properly paid. Nigel has no financial interest in the property whatsoever.”

Labour and the Liberal Democrats said the Reform UK leader has questions to answer over the home.

Labour Party chairwoman Anna Turley said: “Nigel Farage repeatedly misled his constituents and the British public about buying a home in his constituency.

“There are now far too many unanswered questions about the house he stays in while in Clacton. He must urgently come clean with the public as to whether he financially contributed towards the purchase of this property.

“Misleading the public for political gain about buying a constituency home is appalling in itself.

“But if he deliberately put in place this arrangement to avoid paying his fair share of tax that would be even worse.

“Farage has had plenty to say about other people’s tax affairs recently, so it’s only right that he provides evidence to prove he has told the full story here.

“It’s the least the British public would expect.”

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokesperson Sarah Olney MP said: “Nigel Farage has serious questions to answer over this.

“After spending days attacking others over their tax arrangements he now needs to be frank and honest about his own.

“I’m not holding my breath. The only time Nigel Farage wants to answer questions is when he is in the US talking Britain down.”