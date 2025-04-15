Teaching union accuses Reform UK of being ‘racist and far-right’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The largest education union in the country has labelled Reform UK as a “racist and far-right” political party.

Delegates at the annual conference of the National Education Union (NEU) called for the union’s political fund to be used to help campaign against Reform UK election candidates whose policies and campaigns were “racist”.

A motion, which was passed by delegates at the conference on Tuesday, said it believes Reform UK is a “racist and far-right party because of its policies around immigration and its campaigns against migrants”.

It added that organisations, like Reform UK, “seek to build on the despair, poverty and alienation in our society by scapegoating refugees, asylum seekers, Muslims, Jews and others who do not fit their beliefs”.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, described the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as a “pound shop Trump” who he claimed had made a career out of “dog whistle politics”.

Speaking to the media at the union’s annual conference in Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Mr Kebede said: “I think there’s an awful lot of racists who are getting involved in Reform.

“I think Nigel Farage is a right-wing populist.”

Speaking about the Reform UK leader, Mr Kebede added: “I’m surprised that our union seems to be living rent free in his head, to be honest.

“But this is just lifted directly from the Donald Trump playbook.

“Both Elon Musk and Donald Trump have been directly attacking the AFT and the NEA, the American teachers’ unions, and this is what Nigel Farage is.

“He’s a pound shop Donald Trump.”

When asked about the union’s stance on Reform UK at a press conference in County Durham on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Farage accused the NEU leader of being a “self-declared Marxist” who he claimed was determined that “children should be poisoned at school” about everything to do with the country.

The Reform UK leader said: “He is encouraging literally indoctrination of teenagers in our schools by telling kids that Reform is a racist party.”

Mr Farage added: “If we win the 2029 General Election we will go to war with the National Education Union and all the left-wing teaching unions”.

A motion, which was passed at the NEU’s conference, suggested that some young people are being drawn towards racist beliefs and far-right activity, and it called on the union “to educate and challenge them”.

It added that the growth of Reform UK’s membership had led to “an influx of racist and fascist views”.

During the debate on the motion on opposing the far right, delegate Kathryn Norouzi, from Nottingham, suggested that Reform UK’s statements were “designed to incite fear and division”.

She said: “As a union we must have the courage and clarity to oppose them.

“And we must be willing to use our political fund – the very fund created specifically to persuade people not to vote for political parties and their candidates who promote racist, fascist or similar views – to do just that.”

Speaking about Reform UK, Ms Norouzi added: “We must call this party out for what it is, a racist party, and we must campaign against them.”

Delegate Simon Clarkson, from Leicester, who spoke against the motion, said he suspected that Mr Farage would be “delighted” with the debate as it would give him “more weapons” to use against the NEU.

He said: “We have the tools to fight Reform without having to use our political fund.”

Reform MP Lee Anderson said: “The National Education Union has shown its true colours.

“Rather than focusing on educating Britain’s youth, it seems more interested in political indoctrination, silencing free speech, and spreading divisive rhetoric.

“The union has abandoned its legal duty of political neutrality, choosing instead to openly endorse partisan positions – completely undermining its credibility.

“This isn’t just morally wrong; it’s unlawful.

“I have deep sympathy for the children of this country, who deserve an education that encourages critical thinking – not one shaped by teachers who appear to hold our nation and its history in contempt.

“We will take on the NEU – not out of desire, but out of necessity. Our children deserve better, and this is yet another sign that our education system is in desperate need of reform.”