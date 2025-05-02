Farage vows to ‘resist’ asylum hotels as Reform celebrates major gains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK will “resist” asylum seekers being housed in the counties now under the party’s control, Nigel Farage said as he celebrated significant gains across England.

Mr Farage’s party has gained hundreds of seats and taken control of five councils, with votes from Thursday’s contests still being counted.

In a speech in County Durham, where Reform had replaced Labour as the largest party, he said the party had “cleared a very important hurdle” and claimed the results marked “the end of two-party politics” and the “beginning of the end of the Conservative Party”.

Setting our his party’s agenda in local government, he said Reform would look to scale back councils’ work “to what it ought to be”, end working from home and sack staff working on climate change or diversity.

He also vowed to “resist” asylum seekers being housed in the counties where Reform was in control, claiming they were being “dumped into the north of England, getting everything for free”.

He said: “It is unfair, it is irresponsible, it is wrong in every way and I don’t believe Starmer has got the guts to deal with it.”

However, it is unclear whether Reform councils could block asylum seekers being housed in their areas, as the system is managed by the Home Office.

Thursday’s vote saw Reform take control of Durham, Kent, Lincolnshire, Lancashire, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire county councils in the best local election results for a party led by Mr Farage so far.

The party also won the mayoralty of Greater Lincolnshire, where former Conservative minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns secured a majority of almost 40,000, and took the Labour parliamentary seat of Runcorn and Helsby by just six votes.

Prior to the election, Mr Farage said he expected his party to win the Hull and East Yorkshire mayoral election, where results are yet to be announced, and had a chance in Doncaster, where the Labour mayor Ros Jones clung on by 698 votes.

Mr Farage told the PA news agency: “It’s been a big night for us.

“We’ve dug very deep into the Labour vote and, in other parts of England, we’ve dug deep into the Conservative vote, and we are now, after tonight there’s no question, in most of the country, we are now the main opposition party to this Government.”

Conservative co-chairman Nigel Huddleston said it was not “credible” for Mr Farage to claim Reform could be the main opposition party, saying he “can’t even manage five MPs”.

But polling expert Sir John Curtice described Reform as being “in business”.

The Strathclyde University professor told BBC Breakfast: “The big question we were looking to these elections to answer was, the message of the opinion polls is that Reform are now posing a big threat to both Conservative and Labour, neck and neck with them according to the polls.

“Is that really true? And I think we now already know that the answer to that question is yes.

“Ukip never managed to win a parliamentary by-election afresh in the way that Reform have managed to do in Runcorn.”

Sir John said Reform had put in “some quite remarkable performances” as the more evenly spread vote was not a disadvantage to the party at local level.

He added: “Reform are in business. They are a major challenge.”