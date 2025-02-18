Farage takes aim at net zero saying he wants to ‘reindustrialise Britain’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has said he is on a mission to “reindustrialise” Britain, taking aim at the government’s climate policies.

Speaking at the right-wing Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in London, the Reform UK leader accused former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Theresa May, as well as Labour energy secretary Ed Miliband of being “evangelical about net zero”.

“Our platform is to reindustrialise Britain”, Mr Farage said.

“We’ve closed down our steel industry. We think closing down the steel industry is good because it means our national CO2 output is down.

“All that happens is the plant closes in Redcar, the plant closes in South Wales, it reopens in India under lower environmental standards, and then the steel is shipped back to us.”

It comes just a day after Kemi Badenoch sparked criticism for using a speech at ARC to attack climate activism.

The Conservative Party is not on the right in any measurable way Nigel Farage, Reform UK

The Tory leader used the speech to brand diversity policies and climate activism “the real poison of left-wing progressivism”, arguing that “Western civilisation is in crisis”.

But speaking on Tuesday, Mr Farage used his platform at ARC to claim that the Conservative Party is not right wing.

Taking questions from right-wing Canadian psychologist and political commentator Jordan Peterson on stage, Mr Farage told activists: “The right is not split in this country.

“The Conservative Party is not on the right in any measurable way.”

Speaking about the Tories’ time in office, Mr Farage said: “Fourteen years that caused the highest tax burden since 1947.

“Fourteen years that saw mass immigration – legal mass immigration – on a scale hitherto never even dreamt of.

“Fourteen years that saw illegal immigration, small boats crossing the Channel, and the Government completely incapable of dealing with it because they couldn’t face up to what membership of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) was all about.

“And fourteen years that saw net zero enshrined into law by a Conservative government, and Boris Johnson and Theresa May as evangelical about net zero as the current (Energy Secretary) Ed Miliband.”

Mr Farage also argued that the country needs to achieve a “180 shift” in its attitude, claiming Labour ministers such as Rachel Reeves “make you want to reach for the cry tissues”.

I mean, God, doesn't (Chancellor) Rachel Reeves make you want to reach for the cry tissues Nigel Farage

Speaking about birth rates in Britain, the Reform leader said “what underpins everything is our Judeo-Christian culture”, adding: “Of course, we need higher birth rates, but we’re not going to get higher birth rates in this country until we can get some sense of optimism.

“And we need a complete 180 shift in attitudes.”

Mr Farage continued: “I mean, God, doesn’t Rachel Reeves make you want to reach for the cry tissues.

“It’s all so miserable, it’s all so declinist. Frankly, the Conservatives have been no better. We need a change of attitude in Britain.”

He also admitted he “may not necessarily be the best advocate for monogamous heterosexuality or stable marriage, having been divorced twice”.