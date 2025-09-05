Farage to close Reform conference after telling activists to be ready for an election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage will close the Reform Party conference on Saturday, after he told activists to prepare for a general election in two years’ time.

The party leader is due to speak at the end of the two-day event at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, following an address by his deputy Richard Tice.

The main stage will also see a speech titled “Make Britain Healthy Again” by Dr Assem Malhotra, a cardiologist who campaigned against the use of the Covid mRNA vaccines.

Dr Malhotra said the Covid vaccines should be paused in their rollout because of the “uncertainty” around excess deaths.

On Friday, Mr Farage told activists during his address that the Government was “deep in crisis” and he could see the country going to the polls in 2027, two years earlier than expected.

It came on the same day as Angela Rayner resigned as deputy prime minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party over breaking the ministerial code.

Mr Farage said: “We’re used to hearing stories of splits in the Conservative Party. We’re about to witness a big rift in the Labour Party, too.”

He added: “Before long, there’ll be Labour MPs that reckon they’ve got a better chance on the (Mr Corbyn) sectarian ticket… they’ve got a better chance of being re-elected under that ticket, under Corbyn, than they do under Sir Keir.”

He went on: “I think there is every chance now of a general election happening in 2027 and we must be ready for that moment.”

Mr Farage was in a triumphant mood during his conference speech, as the party rides high in the polls. Activists could be seen buying branded football shirts and scarves with the leader’s name on the back.

Businesses also seemed to be warming to Reform. Heathrow Airport hosted a business lounge, First buses provided coaches to host meeting rooms, and “digital gold” firm TallyMoney was among those to have a stand.

The event was opened by party chairman, former daytime TV presenter, Dr David Bull, who told attendees Ms Rayner had resigned, which was met with loud cheers. He later said Reform had sneaked passed 240,000 members.

He was joined by another former daytime TV presenter, Jeremy Kyle, who roved around the hall speaking to members in between speeches.

Mr Farage arrived to the greatest fanfare of the day. He walked on stage to be met with pyrotechnic fireworks and smoke.

He denied the party was a “one-man band”, pointing to recent Conservative defector, former Tory culture secretary Nadine Dorries, who announced she was joining the party on Thursday night.

She told members Reform was the “party of the moment”.

Ms Dorries said: “I feel for the first time in a number of years as though I’m at a conference and amongst people who share the same principles and values as I have always held.”

Mr Farage announced the party, if elected, would stop the small boats crisis in a fortnight. He also announced pledges to cut the welfare bill, prosecute more shoplifters, and overturn Labour’s taxes on non-doms.

He told activists Zia Yusuf had been appointed as the party’s new head of policy. He also said a department would be established to ensure Reform would be ready to enter Government, if it won an election.

The conference had earlier been told by party chairman Dr David Bull that membership had risen above 240,000.

He later said: “All I can do is to promise you, that I will give this everything. I will give this absolutely everything. No-one cares more about the state of this country than I do.

“I am determined to do something about it. I came back last year out of retirement to try and lead a movement that would get our country back.

“I think we’re on track. I think we’re on our way. I’m proud to lead this party, I’m proud of you, the amazing contribution you’ve made to our success over the next year. But I tell you what, folks, that was just the beginning.”