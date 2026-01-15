Previous vetting of Reform candidates has been poor, admits Nigel Farage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vetting of Reform candidates in previous years has been poor, Nigel Farage has admitted.

The party leader said he was “enormously angry” about mistakes in vetting in the past, but vowed it will improve for future elections.

Reform has struggled with questions over its candidates and elected officials in recent years, including former Welsh leader Nathan Gill, who admitted taking bribes in return for making pro-Russian statements and is now serving a 10-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Mr Farage has previously said he “can’t apologise” for the lack of vetting of the party’s 2024 candidates, but was forthright at a press conference in Scotland on Thursday.

Asked if vetting processes had been insufficient, Mr Farage said: “Yeah, piss poor.

“Piss poor. Sorry it’s crude but it’s been piss poor in the past and it won’t be in the future.

“Nothing angers me more than all the work that I put in for this, seven days a week, being let down by people who haven’t told us the truth and we, frankly, haven’t put enough effort in or professionalism in to find out the truth about them.

“So yes, I’m enormously angry that many times over the years I’ve been thrown into political crises through no fault of my own.

“If it’s my own fault, I can live with it, I can own it, but with things like this, it’s not good enough.”

The Reform UK leader went on to “promise” the party is “doing everything we can” to ensure candidates in May’s elections are “fit and proper people”.

The party is due to unveil its slate of candidates for the Holyrood election at a special conference in the first week of March, Mr Farage said.