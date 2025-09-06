Farage’s tax affairs ‘irrelevant’ to voters – Tice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage’s tax affairs are “irrelevant” to voters, according to Reform UK MP Richard Tice.

The Reform UK leader said last year he had bought a home in his Clacton constituency, but it was later reported that his partner had actually made the purchase.

Questions about the purchase have resurfaced after Angela Rayner resigned on Friday over underpaying stamp duty, triggering a major Cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Farage said the resignation of the deputy prime minister over her tax affairs “screams to entitlement” during his speech to the Reform UK party conference in Birmingham.

Mr Tice, the party deputy, was asked on Saturday whether Mr Farage would be transparent about his tax affairs and address questions over his partner buying the Clacton home.

He told Times Radio: “I’m pleased to confirm I’m not his tax adviser. You’ll have to speak to them.

“It’s irrelevant to what voters are concentrating on, which is our messaging, which is the message of hope. We can get out of this nightmare that we’re in.”

Mr Farage has denied the arrangement had saved tax, telling The Mirror it was a “disgusting allegation” that is “unfair and untrue”.

Separately, Mr Farage has also reportedly been using a private company to reduce how much tax he pays on his GB News media appearances and other work outside being an MP.

He has declared payments of more than £300,000 in the past year for hosting a show on the channel.

The Guardian reported that he diverts money earned from the show into his company, Thorn in the Side Ltd, meaning he paid only 25% corporation tax on profits rather than 40%.

The use of personal service companies is not illegal but has been criticised in recent years.

A spokesperson for Mr Farage told The Guardian: “Thorn in the Side Ltd has traded for 15 years and has a variety of interests. It renders the services of several contractors and is a properly functioning company.”