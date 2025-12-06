Tory peer defects to Reform and launches campaign for Holyrood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Conservative life peer Malcolm Offord has defected to Reform UK.

Lord Malcolm Offord was announced by Nigel Farage as the latest defector to join the party during a rally in Falkirk.

The Scottish financier previously served as a Scotland Office minister during the last Conservative government, and was the Scottish Tories’ treasurer at the time of his defection.

Mr Farage said he was “delighted” to welcome Lord Offord to Reform, describing his defection as “a brave and historic act”.

He added: “He will take Reform UK Scotland to a new level.”

During a speech, Lord Offord confirmed he would stand at the Scottish Parliament election in May.

He said he would give up his place in the House of Lords as he prepares to campaign for a seat at Holyrood.

He said he wanted to restore Scotland to a “prosperous, happy, healthy country”.

He told the rally: “Scotland needs Reform and Reform is coming to Scotland.

“Today I can announce that I am resigning from the Conservative Party. Today I am joining Reform UK and today I announce my intention to stand for Reform in the Holyrood election in May next year.

“That means that from today, for the next five months, day and night, I shall be campaigning with all of you tirelessly for two objectives.

“The first objective is to remove this rotten SNP Government after 18 years, and the second is to present a positive vision for Scotland inside the UK, to restore Scotland to being a prosperous, proud, healthy and happy country.”

The Greenock-born businessman was made a life peer in 2021 by then prime minister Boris Johnson and served as a minister of exports from 2023 until the general election in July 2024. He had previously donated nearly £150,000 to the party.

Following his peerage, he was made Baron Offord of Garvel.

He becomes Reform’s latest high-profile defection in Scotland. The party previously announced the defection of Scottish Tory MSP Graham Simpson, who also gave a speech at the Falkirk rally, as well as a host of councillors around the country.

Lord Offord criticised his old for party for having “given up on Scotland”.

Discussing his experiences with the Scottish Tories, the former minister said: “What I found, quite candidly, is a party which is regional not national, parochial not political, timid not ambitious; a party without a vision of how to govern Scotland with a right-of-centre agenda.”

He previously stood for Holyrood in 2021 in the Lothian region but finished fifth.

During his speech to Reform members at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel, Mr Farage repeated claims that one in three schoolchildren in Glasgow do not speak English as their first language.

Asked about the comments by reporters, Lord Offord said: “I think he’s highlighting an issue which needs to be talked about.”

Asked if the comments represent a “dog whistle”, he continued: “I don’t believe it’s a dog whistle, I think it’s a fact.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “Any vote for Reform next year will only tighten the SNP’s grip on power at Holyrood.

“Nigel Farage has been clear he is fine with John Swinney staying as First Minister, his party stood pro-independence candidates in the last election, and he is still courting others who would break up the UK.

“The Scottish Conservatives, under Russell Findlay’s leadership, recognise that many people feel completely disconnected from politics.

“That is why we will continue to relentlessly focus on promoting common sense Conservative policies to grow our economy and stand up for the priorities of mainstream Scotland.”

SNP MSP Kevin Stewart said: “An unelected Tory peer defecting to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK just highlights how the party is nothing more than the Tories in turquoise tartan.

“It shows how shallow their belief in real change is that they would welcome a peer who can’t be voted out and can claim £371 a day, tax free, just for being in the Houses of Parliament.

“Malcolm Offord’s record speaks for itself as a peer appointed to government by Boris Johnson, despite never being elected.

“This is just another example of how Nigel Farage’s Reform UK are completely out of touch with the pressures facing people every day in Scotland – rising energy bills, food prices and making ends meet.

“Multi-millionaire Farage has nothing to offer Scotland. He is the epitome of the Westminster establishment, and with the fresh start of independence we can be rid of his brand of politics for good.”

Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour, added: “This defection proves what we already know: Reform aren’t even Tories in disguise anymore, they are just Tories – the same Tories that broke the immigration system, collapsed the economy and left working Scots to pay the price.

“This isn’t change – it’s the same failed politicians and failed ideas trying to divide our country.

“A vote for Reform is a vote that helps keep the SNP in power and blocks the change Scotland desperately needs.

“Scotland needs a party focused on rebuilding our NHS and delivering real change for working people – not a party of failed Conservatives playing political musical chairs.”