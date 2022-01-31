Nigel Farage advertises personal video message for Valentine’s gift

If you’re stumped about what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day this year, Nigel Farage might just have you covered.

The former Ukip leader on Monday tweeted a promotional video offering willing customers a personalised video message from him to be sent to people’s loved ones in time for 14 February.

“What says ‘I love you’ more than that!” the GB News presenter urged.

The ex-Brexit Party leader’s price list ranges from £74 to £100, or, should you find yourself tight for time, a next-day delivery option is also available, costing between £100 and £400.

In a video advertising his Valentine’s Day messages, obtainable via the personalised celebrity video messaging platform, Thrillz, Mr Farage said: “Gift for Valentine’s. Stuck for an idea?

“You can book me, Nigel Farage, exclusively at Thrillz, and send that special message to your boyfriend, girlfriend, partner or whatever you call them.”

Speaking of his political career, from his kinship with former US president Donald Trump and hand in the 2016 Brexit referendum, his Thrillz biography reads: “My life has always been controversial, but never boring. Having cheated death 3 times I live life to the full. My recent adventure has been as a TV presenter at GB News, which I love.

“Now I am getting on board with Thrillz. It is an exciting British tech company with big plans.

“Book me now, exclusively on Thrillz, for shout outs, live interactions, video conferences and in-person visits!”

Mr Farage’s latest social media foray comes after he claimed that the reality TV star, Molly-Mae Hague, had “done well”, after she argued that, regardless of background and opportunity, everybody had “the the same 24 hours in a day.”

“She’s saying that any of us – if we work hard, have a bit of luck, and have got ability, regardless of our backgrounds, regardless of who we are – can go out there in the world and succeed,” He said.

“It’s all about having dreams, having ambitions. Yeah sure, not everyone can make it. But for goodness sake, in criticising Molly-Mae you’re taking away people’s dreams. Don’t do that.”

He concluded by declaring: “Molly-Mae is on the right track.”