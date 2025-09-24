Farage says he has ‘no idea’ whether Trump right to link paracetamol to autism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has refused to say Donald Trump was irresponsible for claiming paracetamol could cause autism in babies, adding he had “no idea” whether the US president was right.

The Reform UK leader was asked by Nick Ferrari on LBC whether Mr Trump was correct to make the link, and replied: “I have no idea… you know, we were told thalidomide was a very safe drug and it wasn’t. Who knows, Nick, I don’t know, you don’t know.

“He (Trump) has a particular thing about autism, I think because there’s been some in his family, he feels it very personally”.

Asked if he would side with medical experts who say it is dangerous to make the link, Mr Farage said: “I wouldn’t, when it comes to science, I don’t side with anybody.

“I don’t side with anybody because science is never settled, and we should remember that.”

Put to him that it was irresponsible to make that link as US president, and that a large study on 2.4 million children had found no link, Mr Farage said: “That’s an opinion he’s got. It’s not one that I necessarily share. But I mean, honestly, I’ve no idea.”

The US president said earlier this week there has been a “meteoric rise” in cases of autism and he suggested Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause.

He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”, and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

The president’s comments have been criticised by autism campaigners and scientists in the UK and around the world.

Writing on X on Wednesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting referred to Dr Aseem Malholtra, who suggested at a Reform conference that Covid vaccines were linked to the King’s and the Princess of Wales’ cancers.

Mr Streeting wrote of Mr Farage: “No idea and no backbone. This is a man whose health adviser claimed at Reform’s conference that the covid vaccine gave the Royal Family cancer.

“Anti-science, anti-reason, anti-NHS. Farage is the snake oil salesman of British politics and it’s time to stop buying his rubbish.”

On Tuesday, Mr Streeting urged pregnant women not to pay “any attention whatsoever” to the US president.

He said: “I’ve just got to be really clear about this: there is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None.

“In fact, a major study was done back in 2024 in Sweden, involving 2.4 million children, and it did not uphold those claims.

“So I would just say to people watching, don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine.

“In fact, don’t even take my word for it as a politician – listen to British doctors, British scientists, the NHS.”

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, outgoing chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in the UK, also warned of the danger posed by Mr Trump’s comments.

“I am really worried that this rise of misinformation from many different parties, including the government in the United States, does undermine confidence globally,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One on Tuesday.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming there is “no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children”.

Dr Alison Cave, chief safety officer at the MHRA, said: “Paracetamol remains the recommended pain relief option for pregnant women when used as directed.

“Pregnant women should continue to follow existing NHS guidance and speak to their healthcare professional if they have questions about any medication during pregnancy.

“Untreated pain and fever can pose risks to the unborn baby, so it is important to manage these symptoms with the recommended treatment.

“Our advice on medicines in pregnancy is based on rigorous assessment of the best available scientific evidence.”

Liberal Democrat health spokeswoman, Helen Morgan, said: “Nigel Farage wants to impose Trump’s dangerous anti-science agenda here in the UK.

“Peddling this kind of nonsense is irresponsible and wrong.

“It seems Farage would rather see pregnant women suffer in pain than stand up to his idol Donald Trump.”