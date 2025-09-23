Dani Dyer-Bowen out of Strictly Come Dancing after fracturing ankle in fall

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island winner Dani Dyer-Bowen has pulled out of Strictly Come Dancing after she fractured her ankle in a fall during rehearsals.

The 29-year-old, who was paired with professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin, said she was “heartbroken” to not be able to compete.

The hit BBC One reality series has started its 23rd series, with the launch show broadcast on Saturday.

Dyer-Brown told her Instagram followers she will take “a few days off my socials” to process her departure and will eventually return to set to cheer on the remaining cast.

Apparently holding back tears, she said in the video on Tuesday evening: “Hi guys, I’m going to do this, and try and do this without crying, but yeah, I’m so heartbroken, like I’ve not felt like this in such a long time.

“I was having the best time ever… It’s just (a) very, very annoying, devastating thing that I’m kind of going through right now, but I’m probably just going to have a few days off my socials just to, you know, process things.

“I just want to thank you all so much for all your love and support. But yeah, I’m gutted, I’m absolutely gutted.”

Everyone at Strictly “is absolutely amazing” and “I’m going to miss them all so much”, she said, adding: “I will eventually obviously come along and cheer them all on.”

In a statement shared earlier on Tuesday, she said: “I had a fall on Friday in rehearsals and landed funny.

“I thought I had rolled my foot but it swelled up badly over the weekend and after an MRI scan yesterday, it turns out I have fractured my ankle.

“Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable, and the doctors have said I am not allowed to dance, so I’ve had to pull out of the show.

“To say I’m heartbroken is the biggest understatement.

“I am so going to miss dancing with Nikita but will of course be watching closely and cheering all the couples on.”

After the news was announced on the show’s Instagram account, head judge Shirley Ballas replied: “I’m so so sorry. But health is most important. Get well soon Angel.”

Professional dancer Amy Dowden said: “Sending you so much love and a speedy recovery.”

Dowden added that she was “absolutely gutted” for Dyer-Bowen and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The TV star’s father, the actor Danny Dyer, posted a broken heart emoji.

Sarah James, executive producer, BBC Studios, said: “Dani has brought so much passion, joy and enthusiasm to Strictly, and her partnership with Nikita was off to the most sensational start.

“Everyone on the show is incredibly sad that she’s no longer able to compete in this year’s series.

“We send her all our love and best wishes for a swift recovery, and we very much hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.”