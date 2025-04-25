Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman was unfairly dismissed from her job at a Marks and Spencer bakery because she was pregnant, an employment tribunal has ruled.

Nilgun Kayahan Kolan worked at the Watford branch of the high street chain for a brief period in October 2023.

Despite being initially reassured by her employer that she would not have to lift anything heavier than 5kg because of a problem she had with her back, the claimant encountered issues after being required to lift heavy boxes when she was transferred to the Watford branch after her induction, the tribunal was told.

On Saturday October 28, Ms Kayahan Kolan told her branch manager, Caroline Bowie, that carrying large boxes had given her back and groin pain but that her training in Uxbridge had gone well as she had not been required to lift heavy packages, the tribunal heard.

In her witness statement, the claimant wrote of a later conversation with Ms Bowie: “I needed clarity on what I was supposed to do because I could no longer endure the physical strain and lack of support.

“I then said: ‘I can’t carry more than 5kg, which is very important for me because I am pregnant.’

“After struggling that week I finally disclosed my pregnancy, expecting that Caroline (Bowie) would acknowledge my concerns and discuss possible adjustments.”

She continued: “The moment I mentioned my pregnancy, Caroline’s expression shifted.

“Her face dropped and she immediately dismissed me, stating: ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have any suitable jobs for you.’

“She then added: ‘I can’t move you anywhere else because your English isn’t enough.’

“I broke down and Caroline patted my shoulder twice before it became apparent that she wanted me to leave.

“She did not ask a single question about my pregnancy, my health, or whether I needed support.

“She made no effort to discuss alternative roles, reasonable adjustments.

“The fact that I was dismissed immediately following the disclosure of my pregnancy and the fact that Caroline said that because of my pregnancy she didn’t have any roles for me spoke to my worst fears that disclosing my pregnancy would lead to my dismissal.”

open image in gallery Nilgun Kayahan Kolan worked at the Watford branch of the high street chain in October 2023 (James Manning/PA) ( PA Archive )

The tribunal heard that after this meeting, Ms Kayahan Kolan waited for half an hour, thinking that a member of staff would come and speak to her about her dismissal before knocking on Ms Bowie’s office door to seek clarity.

She wrote in her statement: “I asked: ‘What can I do?’ and I needed documents in relation to my dismissal.

“Instead of engaging with me, she coldly instructed me … ‘you can leave your card and go’, and did not speak further.

“I did as she said, but I did not hand in my swipe card willingly as an act of resignation – I did not want to resign – I handed it over because I was told to.

“At that moment it became clear to me that I had been dismissed.”

The tribunal heard that the claimant was not given a formal termination letter, notice period or any right to appeal and that she had been “sent away without a single piece of paperwork of proper explanation.”

Of this encounter, Ms Bowie told the tribunal she had congratulated Ms Kayahan Kolan on her pregnancy and the pair had discussed whether there were any alternative roles she could do.

However, the branch manager said she did not think the claimant’s level of English was suitable for working on the tills and the only other role that had a similar shift pattern to Ms Kayahan Kolan’s required moving heavy objects from cages onto shelves.

Ms Bowie said the conversation was amicable and she encouraged Ms Kayahan Kolan to take some time to consider other roles she was interested in.

“As far as I was concerned, Nilgun could have continued her role in the bakery throughout her pregnancy,” Ms Bowie added in her witness statement.

However, the tribunal unanimously accepted that the claimant did not voluntarily resign from her employment and that, while Ms Kayahan Kolan was not explicitly told she was dismissed, the respondent, through Ms Bowie, “unambiguously communicated” to her that her services were no longer required.

In a written conclusion published on Thursday, an employment tribunal judge wrote: “The tribunal, in particular, concludes that, in their context, the words that “we have no jobs available for you” clearly indicated a dismissal especially when nothing was added to them to indicate a different position (apart from initial reference to other obviously unsuitable jobs).

“Any doubt there might have been is resolved by what occurred in the second meeting, namely the instruction by Ms Bowie that the claimant should hand over her swipe card and locker keys.

“The tribunal concluded that the dismissal was in fact caused by the disclosure of pregnancy and that that was the reason, or the principal reason, for her dismissal,” the judge added.