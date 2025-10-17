New record high drug deaths as killer nitazene opioid ravages UK streets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drug-related deaths in England and Wales have soared to a new record high, with official figures revealing 5,565 fatalities from drug poisoning last year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported this 2.1 per cent rise from 2023, the highest total since records began in 1993. Alarmingly, 195 of these deaths involved nitazenes, a powerful synthetic opioid, nearly quadrupling the 52 fatalities recorded in 2023.

These substances can be 100 times more potent than heroin and bring a high risk of overdose.

The statistics body also said figures for drug misuse and for specific substances are undercounts because in around a fifth of cases, no information is provided about the specific drug or drugs involved on a death registration form.

It added that because of delays, around half of the deaths registered in 2024 will have occurred in previous years.

David Mais, from the ONS, said: “We are seeing a small but continued increase in the rate of deaths relating to drug poisoning, with opioids and opiates, such as heroin and morphine, the drugs most commonly mentioned on death registrations.

“However, in a fifth of cases, no information is provided about the specific drug or drugs involved.

“The more information coroners can provide on registrations, the more detailed our analysis can be of the substances most associated with drug poisoning deaths.”

open image in gallery Drug poisoning deaths in England and Wales have hit a new record high, according to the ONS (Alamy/PA)

Deaths linked to cocaine were up 14.4% on the previous year, with 1,279 registered in 2024.

The ONS said cocaine remained the second-most used drug after cannabis in England and Wales over the past decade.

More than three-quarters of cocaine-linked deaths registered in 2024 were in males – 982 compared with 297 female deaths.

Heroin and morphine, which the ONS said are often indistinguishable in toxicology testing, remained the most frequently mentioned opiates and opioids in death registrations.

A total of 1,415 drug poisoning deaths mentioned either one of these substances in registrations in 2024.

Overall, there were 5,129 deaths related to drug poisoning registered in England last year, up from 5,053 in 2023.

There were 417 drug-related deaths registered in Wales, an increase from 377 the previous year.

The north-east of England continued to have the highest rates of deaths relating to drug poisoning (167.6 deaths per million people) and drug misuse (107.1 per million) the ONS said.

The East of England had the lowest rates for drug poisoning and drug misuse – at 66.3 deaths per million people and 40.2 per million, respectively.

Of the 5,565 registered drug poisoning deaths in 2024, 3,736 were identified as drug misuse, meaning the underlying cause of death was drug abuse or drug dependence and/or the death involved a controlled substance under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The Turning Point charity, which helps people with substance abuse problems, called for increased availability of medication to be given in the event of opioid overdoses.

Chief operating officer Clare Taylor said: “Synthetic opioids continue to flow into the market.

“Lab-produced opioids pose a significant risk to life due to their potency and this is reflected in the fact that deaths related to nitazenes have increased four-fold compared to the previous year.

“We would like to see continuing efforts to increase availability of naloxone, a life-saving medication which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“If Government is serious about tackling regional health inequalities, then proper investment in drug and alcohol treatment is needed.”