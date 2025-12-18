Images from Epstein’s estate published on eve of expected full files release

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fresh batch of images from paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein’s estate have been released on the eve of the expected disclosure of the “Epstein files”.

Democrats from the US House Oversight Committee posted 68 images online on Thursday, including billionaire businessman Bill Gates posing with women whose faces have been redacted, and prominent philosopher Noam Chomsky on board Epstein’s private jet.

Separate photos also show handwritten messages on a woman’s body including “she was Lola in slacks” and “she was Polly at school”.

The latest batch follows others from Epstein’s estate posted last week, including one of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suited up standing next to Microsoft magnate Mr Gates.

Andrew has made headlines in recent months over his association with Epstein, with the King officially stripping his disgraced brother of both his HRH style and his prince title.

The former duke has for many years faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

The images released on Thursday come ahead of the legal deadline for the US Department of Justice to release the so-called “Epstein files”.

The law, named the Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the Justice Department to provide Epstein-related records to the public in a searchable format by Friday.

Tens of thousands of records relating to Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell have already been released through civil and criminal cases in the US.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan, New York, in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.