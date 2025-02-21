Pet owner hit with £3,000 fine after ‘nightmare’ cockerel crows 76 times an hour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pet owner has been ordered to pay more than £3,000 after neighbours repeatedly complained about his unruly cockerel’s constant crowing.

Officials from North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) attended the address in New Tupton with specialist monitoring equipment and found the bird crowed 76 times in 50 minutes between 5.53am to 6.43am.

It followed a previous investigation which saw equipment installed at the property, which found the frequency of the crowing was “excessive” and continued in high numbers without the day.

Its owner, Derek Bower, was sent a noise abatement notice following the complaints, which gave him sufficient time to rein in his troublesome pet and the detrimental impact on his neighbours.

However, following a lack of engagement with the council, the case was sent to Derby Magistrates’ Court.

After failing to attend the hearing in December, Mr Bower was fined £660 in his absence. He was also ordered to pay a £924 victim surcharge and £1,623.96 in costs, to be paid within 28 days.

As it remains unpaid, the case has been referred to NEDDC’s legal team for non-payment.

Speaking to the BBC, one female neighbour who wished to remain anonymous said: "A nuisance, a nightmare, early hours of the morning, crowing. And when you want to sleep at that time of the morning you don't need it.”

She added the noise from the bird wasn't restricted to the morning.

"Sometimes it's all day. And I don't think it's right," she said.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Environmental Services, Steve Pickering said: “We won’t hesitate to take action when someone causes a noise nuisance which affects our residents’ quality of life.

“Our team is happy to help though to prevent instances like this happening in the first place, so if anyone does need advice, I’d encourage them to get in touch.”