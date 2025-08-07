Charity rowing crew mistaken for Channel migrants by Norfolk MP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity rowing crew was contacted by the coastguard near Great Yarmouth after the local MP mistook them for “illegal migrants”.

Rupert Lowe, elected as a Reform UK MP but now sitting as an Independent, posted a picture on social media on Thursday night showing a boat near some wind turbines off the Norfolk coast.

He included the message: “Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW.

“Authorities alerted, and I am urgently chasing. If these are illegal migrants, I will be using every tool at my disposal to ensure these individuals are deported.

“Enough is enough. Britain needs mass deportations. NOW.”

But the vessel pictured was in fact an ocean rowing boat crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND).

The crew – Matthew Parker, Mike Bates, Aaron Kneebone and Liz Wardley – said they had been contacted by the coastguard and asked if they could see a dinghy nearby.

Mr Bates, a former Royal Marine and British record holder for rowing across the Atlantic solo, told the PA news agency it soon became clear the coastguard was asking about his own boat.

“I looked to my right and there was maybe a dozen individuals stood on the shoreline staring at us,” he said.

After satisfying the coastguard that their boat was not carrying migrants, they continued, but several hours later were contacted again by the coastguard as the police had “asked if they could send a lifeboat out to check who we were”.

Eventually, a friend forwarded Mr Lowe’s post, which Mr Bates said provided “a moment of light relief”.

He said: “We found it hilarious. I’ve not been mistaken for a migrant before.

“The best comment was the one asking where the Royal Navy were when you need them. I’m a former Royal Marine, so the Royal Navy were on the boat.”

He added: “But it was almost like a vigilante-style, people following us down the beach. They hadn’t twigged that we were parallel to the shore for hours and not trying to land.”

The quartet set off from Land’s End on July 25 and initially headed north into the Irish Sea before bad weather forced them to stop at Milford Haven in Wales.

They then decided to return to Land’s End and start again, this time heading in the other direction, which Mr Bates said had been “about us showing resolve and resilience and hope”.

The journey is the first of four challenges over four years, with the group aiming to row from John O’Groats to Land’s End next year, from California to Hawaii in 2027 and New York to London in 2028, with a target of raising £57 million for MND research.

So far, they have raised £107,515 for the charity.

Mr Bates said: “We’re rowing for hope, we’re rowing to find a cure, and hopefully we’ll raise £57 million.

“We certainly will if MPs keep talking about us. Maybe Rupert will give us a donation.”