‘Devastating’ fire destroys roof of 1,000-year-old medieval church

Devastated villagers in Norfolk have described watching their precious 11th century church go up in flames.

A blaze at St Mary’s Parish Church in Beachamwell on Wednesday caused serious damage and destroyed the Grade I listed building’s thatched roof.

A local pub owner said the thatch “went up like a match had been put to it.”

She told The Independent: “The wooden structure from the roof fell into the body of the church.

“I could see the fire inside through the stained glass windows. All the pews went up, and everything on the altar.”

Emergency services at the scene of the fire (PA )

The fire is said to have worked its way back towards the church tower, which is believed to be one of the oldest in Norfolk.

Residents fear that if it falls, it could put nearby homes at risk.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called shortly before 11am, and six fire engines attended.

It said the blaze is now under control, but firefighters will remain at the scene for “the rest of the day at least.”

The service’s Terry Pinto said the fire caused “really significant damage that will take a long time to repair”.

He added: “It was such a beautiful church in the heart of the community.”

The cause of the blaze is thought to be accidental and an investigation is under way.

John Sanderson, an 87-year-old resident, said people in Beachamwell were “devastated”.

“All the roof is gone. I think just the walls are left”, he added.

Locals said the church was special to them because it was so old – and “quirky to have a thatched roof and a round tower.”

One member of the parish council was said to be in tears.

Another resident described the fire as “very, very sad”.

“The church is a shell of what it used to be,” she said.