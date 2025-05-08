D-Day veteran, 100, shares wartime memories at VE Day service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 100-year-old D-Day veteran has shared his powerful memories of the war outside Westminster Abbey, as commemorations took place to mark VE Day.

Peter Kent, from Westminster, served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Adventurer and took part in the Normandy landings.

Now one of the last surviving veterans of D-Day, he told the PA news agency: “So many young boys got killed, so many dead bodies on the beach – it was just a big waste of life. It was terrible.”

The father of two, who worked in theatre after the war, said it “means a lot” to see people still honouring those who served.

“We wouldn’t have the freedom we have today if it wasn’t for those men,” he said.

Peter did not enter the abbey itself, but his son Stephen, 64, said people “haven’t stopped pulling him up asking for his autograph”.

Peter also brought along his wartime medals, including France’s prestigious Legion of Honour.

Inside, the VE Day service drew reflections from religious and military leaders.

Reverend Shaw Paterson, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “Just the experience of all that’s gone before – it was very moving.

“We’ve got to remember those who gave so much and sacrificed so much all those years ago.

“We must always keep them in mind and keep working for peace.”

Lord Lyon King of Arms Joe Morrow, 70, a Royal Navy Reserves chaplain and honorary colonel, described the service as “absolutely magnificent”.

“What I loved about it was a true sense of unity that came across,” he said.

“Having the King there, the King’s Scouts, it was just so special.”

Former air marshal Stewart Atha, who served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya, struck a more cautionary tone.

“This is not a safe world – if you want peace, you prepare for war,” he said.

“That’s the lesson from the 1930s, we failed to deter Hitler and we need to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.”

Among the congregation was a group of young people determined to challenge assumptions about their generation.

Georgina Heron-Edmends, 19, Henry Hughes, 21, and Sophia Kaur Badhan, 24, from Youth Collaborators, said they were working on a report to influence government strategy.

Ms Badhan said: “There’s been some coverage in the media suggesting we aren’t interested in VE Day – we’re here to challenge that.

“We think it’s really important and it’s a privilege to be here.”