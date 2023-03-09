Norovirus cases ‘very high’ as warning issued over winter vomiting bug

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A warning has been issued over the winter vomiting bug Norovirus as cases remain at “very high” levels.

An average of 551 adult hospital beds in England were occupied last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, according to NHS data.

This is broadly unchanged from 547 in the previous week, but is more than double the average of 264 at this stage last year.

Infections are currently particularly prevalent in care homes, among over 65s and people under five.

Norovirus is the most common infectious cause of vomiting and diarrhoea. It spreads easily through contact with someone who has the virus or with contaminated surfaces.

Most people make a full recovery within two or three days, although the virus can lead to dehydration, especially among the very young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

Dr Lesley Larkin, surveillance lead for gastrointestinal infections and food safety at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: “While most outbreaks of norovirus continue to be reported in care homes, outbreaks in educational settings have returned to pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks and are particularly affecting children in early years educational settings.

“Norovirus levels continue to be very high and most reported cases are in the over-65s.

“Young children and older adults are at greater risk of developing dehydration while unwell with norovirus. Dehydration can result in hospitalisation, so it’s important to drink plenty of fluids when unwell and contact NHS 111 or your GP surgery if you need advice.

“Norovirus is very infectious but there are things we can do to stop the spread. Hand gels do not kill norovirus so handwashing with soap and warm water is best.

“If you or your child get the virus you should not return to work – particularly if you work with vulnerable people or food – or send your children back to school until 48 hours after symptoms stop.”