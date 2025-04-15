Titanic victim’s pocket watch set to fetch £50,000 at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ladies’ pocket watch found among the belongings of one the passengers who drowned on the ill-fated maiden voyage of the Titanic could sell for up to £50,000 at auction.

Danish second-class passenger Hans Christensen Givard, 27, was among one of the 1,500 who died when the vessel struck an iceberg in 1912.

Mr Givard was travelling to the US with two of his friends who also died in the disaster.

The watch was found when Givard’s body was recovered from the North Atlantic and he was later buried in Halifax, Canada.

In the pockets were found a savings book, keys, some cash in a wallet, a silver watch, a compass and a passport.

Also recovered was the gilded ladies’ pocket watch, which bears traces of saltwater corrosion.

All his belongings were returned to his brother in Denmark, and it is his descendants who are selling the watch.

The ill-fated story of Mr Givard directly inspired curator Jesper Hjermind and his niece, journalist and US resident Mette Hjermind McCall, to write the book Titanic – De Danske Fortællinger (Titanic – The Danish Stories), where the pocket watch is mentioned.

It was also exhibited by Claes Goran Wetterholm, the leading authority globally on the Scandinavian element of the Titanic story in Copenhagen in 2012.

The watch is going under the hammer at Henry Aldridge and Son, of Devizes, Wiltshire, on April 26.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said: “This piece is documented in the official list of Hans’s effects compiled by the Authorities in Halifax, Nova Scotia in the weeks after the Titanic disaster and has remained in his family ever since.

“It was one of the centre pieces of the display of Titanic memorabilia in the Tivoli in Copenhagen in 2012 which illustrates its importance.

“The watches movement is frozen in time at the moment the cold North Atlantic waters consumed not only its owner but the most famous ocean liner of all time Titanic on April 15 1912.”