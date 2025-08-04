Tattoo organisers make ‘difficult decision’ to cancel performance due to storm

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The organisers of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo have announced the “difficult decision” to cancel Monday evening’s performance due to the inclement conditions brought about by Storm Floris.

The world-famous music, marching, dance and fireworks extravaganza takes place in August each year on the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, and this year was scheduled to be held each day from August 1-23.

However, on Sunday evening, the organisers said Monday’s event has been cancelled due to safety concerns resulting from Storm Floris, which is expected to bring gusts of wind in excess of 60mph to the capital on Monday.

In a post on social media the organisers said: “We’re sorry to announce that due to adverse weather warnings, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s performance on August 4 at 9.30pm.

“We understand this will be disappointing, but the safety of our audience, performers and staff is our top priority.

“All tickets for the August 4 performance will be automatically cancelled and refunded. Those wishing to rebook will find up-to-date availability at www.edintattoo.co.uk”.

Edinburgh is covered by a Met office amber weather warning on Monday, with a warning of damage to buildings and trees, possible power cuts, and transport problems as a result of high winds.

The tattoo is not the only casualty of the bad expected weather – the Fringe by the Sea at North Berwick has also been cancelled on Monday as a result of Storm Floris.

In a social media post, the organisers of the 10-day arts festival said: “With Storm Floris incoming, we have taken the decision to close Fringe By The Sea, today, Monday August 4.

“We will reopen on Tuesday August 5 from 10am.

“Ticket holders for events on Monday August 4 will be notified by email of cancellations or rescheduled events.

“Cancelled events will be refunded automatically – please bear with us while we work with our ticketing agent to process these transactions.”