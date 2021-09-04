Man arrested over north London attacks on Jewish people

A man has been charged in connection with a string of antisemitic attacks in London.

The Metropolitan Police have charged Abdullah Qureshi, from West Yorkshire, who will appear in court on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the allegedly unprovoked attacks across North London in broad daylight, which left a grandfather with facial injuries.

Qureshi has been charged with racially or religiously aggravated wounding, common assault and criminal damage.

The unprovoked attacks took place on August 18 and started on Cazenove Road in Hackney London, where a 30-year-old was hit with a bottle.

Thirty minutes later a teenage boy, 14, was attacked, and, then an hour later, a orthodox Jewish 64-year-old grandfather was hit in the face and pushed to the floor on Stamford Hill.

He was left with facial injuries and a broken foot after the random attack.

Speaking after the incident, the grandfather, who wanted to remain anonymous, told ITV news: “I went into deep shock, terrible pain for the first two nights after I heard it was attack.

“Although I didn’t see the footage - I was advised not to - I replayed in my mind what I was told happened, as if I saw it. It was nightmarish.”

He added: “Anxiety levels have risen, which is not very healthy. Especially with this scoundrel at large. People should know these things are not acceptable.

“It’s very painful, obviously, I’m in shock. I’m hot, I’m cold, there may be other injuries I’m not aware of. I didn’t have my brain checked out but there definitely was some effect on my head. I have memory loss.”