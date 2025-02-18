Polar Preet delays for a year unsupported solo trek to North Pole

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former Army physiotherapist has postponed the “insanely hard” challenge of becoming the first woman to travel solo and unsupported to the North Pole.

Harpreet Chandi, who is nicknamed Polar Preet, had hoped to set off in March from Ellesmere Island, Canada, for the trek of just under 500 miles on shifting sea ice.

But the 36-year-old adventurer from Derby now says she will have to delay the expedition for 12 months.

“I wanted so badly to set off for the North Pole this year, but without the necessary funding, it just isn’t possible,” she said.

“At first, I felt disappointed, but then I reminded myself, this gives me an extra year to train, prepare, and secure the support I need.

“This expedition is incredibly expensive, with costs covering aircraft drop-off, pick-up, and search and rescue. The journey can be dangerous, and having proper safety measures in place is essential.

“These costs are vital for my safety on the ice, and I wouldn’t attempt the expedition without them.

“It will be the hardest challenge I’ve ever taken on, and the odds of success are slim. But I know one thing for sure, I can’t fail unless I try.

“Just because there is a high chance of failure doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try anyway. The journey is worth it.

“If you know me, you know I will do everything in my power to get to that start line. I’m determined, resilient, and not one to give up. There’s a lot of work ahead, but we have one year. Let’s go!”

Ms Chandi announced at Christmas from her training base in the Antarctic that she hoped to complete a feat only successfully undertaken by Norway’s Borge Ousland in 1994 and Britain’s Pen Hadow in 2003.

She told the PA news agency then: “No females have done it for a reason. It’s insanely hard and not very many men have done it either.

“It’s challenging, but for me it’s about trying something. Even if you have a small chance of making the end goal (I think) it’s worth having that journey.”

She was described as an “icon” by Guinness World Records for redefining the concept of “push your boundaries”.

Ms Chandi found a way to balance her travels with a role as a British Army captain – she served for 16 years – and earn polar success.

She became the first Asian woman to complete a solo expedition to the South Pole in January 2022, after travelling 700 miles in 40 days.

A year later she covered 922 miles (1,485km) in 70 days and 16 hours, breaking the record for the longest solo, unsupported, one-way polar ski expedition.

She also set the female speed record from the Hercules Inlet on the Ronne Ice Shelf to the South Pole on her third expedition, covering 700 miles over 31 days, 13 hours and 19 minutes between November 26 and December 28 2023.