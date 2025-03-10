Crew member missing from cargo ship after North Sea oil tanker crash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One person is missing from a cargo ship after it crashed into an oil tanker in the North Sea, the vessel’s owner has said.

Shipping company Ernst Russ said efforts to locate one of the 14 crew members aboard its Solong container ship were “ongoing” after the collision with the Stena Immaculate tanker off the coast of East Yorkshire on Monday morning.

The maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, Crowley, said the vessel was struck by the Solong while anchored off the coast of Hull, causing “multiple explosions” on board and jet fuel it was carrying to be released.

The tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.

According to reports, the cargo ship was carrying sodium cyanide, which can produce harmful gas when combined with water, but it was unclear if there had been any leak.

More than 30 people were rescued from the ships and taken to Grimsby but it was also unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said one person was in hospital and 36 mariners had been rescued, but East Midlands Ambulance Service said it assessed 36 people at the scene in Grimsby and none were taken to hospital.

In a statement on Monday evening, Ernst Russ said search efforts were ongoing for the missing crew member.

The statement said: “Both vessels have sustained significant damage in the impact of the collision and the subsequent fire.

“13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely shore. Efforts to locate the missing crew member are ongoing.

“Ernst Russ immediately activated an emergency response team, and the company remains in contact with them, the Master of Solong and all relevant marine authorities at Humberside.

“The first priority is the safety of the crew(s), all responders and the environment.

“A further update will be provided when information becomes available.”

A statement from Crowley, which manages the oil tanker, read: “At approximately 10am on March 10, 2025, while anchored off the North Sea coast near Hull, United Kingdom, the Crowley-managed tanker Stena Immaculate was struck by the container ship Solong.

“The Stena Immaculate sustained a ruptured cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel due to the allision. A fire occurred as a result of the allision, and fuel was reportedly released.

“The Stena Immaculate crew abandoned the vessel following multiple explosions onboard. All Crowley mariners are safe and fully accounted for.

“Crowley immediately initiated its emergency vessel response plan and is actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel.

“Our first priority is the safety of the people and environment. We will provide more updates as information becomes available.”

Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am involving US-flagged tanker Stena Immaculate and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong.

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, told the PA news agency 13 casualties were initially brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbour pilot boat and nine on another pilot’s vessel.

Mr Boyers said he had been told there was “a massive fireball”, adding: “It’s too far out for us to see – about 10 miles – but we have seen the vessels bringing them in.

“They must have sent a mayday out – luckily, there was a crew transfer vessel out there already.

“Since then, there has been a flotilla of ambulances to pick up anyone they can find.”

Tory MP Mr Stuart said: “I’ve now spoken with the Transport Secretary and I understand that only one person is in hospital.

“The other 36 mariners across both crews are safe and accounted for.

“While we will be thankful that everyone has been brought ashore, I continue to be concerned about the potential ecological impact.”

Footage of the incident showed at least one vessel on fire, with clouds of black smoke coming out of the oil tanker.

A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it has deployed investigators to Grimsby.

She added: “Our team of inspectors and support staff are gathering evidence and undertaking a preliminary assessment of the accident to determine our next steps.”

Downing Street said details of the cause of the collision were “still becoming clear”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.

He said: “We thank the emergency services for their rapid response. I understand the Department for Transport is working closely with the coastguard to help support the response to the incident.

“We’re obviously monitoring the situation, we’ll continue to co-ordinate the response and we’re grateful to emergency personnel for their continued efforts.”

Asked if there were any theories about what happened, the spokesman said: “My understanding is the details are still becoming clear, so I don’t want to speculate on that.”