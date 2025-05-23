UK should get rid of ‘unsightly windmills’ and drill for North Sea oil – Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has urged the UK to get rid of “unsightly windmills” and incentivise drilling for oil in the North Sea.

The US president said the deal hammered out with Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is “working out well”.

The agreement gives the UK relief from tariffs on cars and steel in exchange for allowing America’s agricultural industry greater access to British markets.

Mr Trump said the UK could get its energy costs “way down” by drilling for oil in the North Sea, and he suggested Aberdeen as a hub.

“Our negotiated deal with the United Kingdom is working out well for all,” he posted on his platform Truth Social.

“I strongly recommend to them, however, that in order to get their energy costs down, they stop with the costly and unsightly windmills, and incentivise modernised drilling in the North Sea, where large amounts of oil lay waiting to be taken.

“A century of drilling left, with Aberdeen as the hub.

“The old-fashioned tax system disincentivises drilling, rather than the opposite. UK’s Energy Costs would go WAY DOWN, and fast.”

The US president has a golf course, Trump International Golf Links, in Aberdeenshire.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested she was of a similar mind to Mr Trump.

“I have been very, very vocal about drilling in the North Sea. At the moment, energy is very expensive. We should be exploiting our natural resources,” she told broadcasters during a visit to East Yorkshire.

Mrs Badenoch also compared the North Sea oil and gas industries with the fishing industry, claiming these sectors were “dying”.

“This is what worries me, that industry is dying under Labour, and we have to save it,” she said.

Mr Trump also threatened a 50% tax on all imports from the EU on Friday as he expressed frustration with the lack of progress in trade talks.

The bloc has proposed mutually cutting tariffs to zero even as the president has publicly insisted on preserving a baseline 10% tax.

“Our discussions with them are going nowhere!” Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States.”

On Friday afternoon, Mr Trump’s ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, met with Sir Keir at Number 10 in a visit which lasted about 40 minutes.

“Today’s visit provided an opportunity to convey the priorities of the Trump administration, which includes maximising the US-UK partnership to advance our shared interests, such as the recently announced trade deal and our defence and security alliance which promotes stability and prosperity worldwide,” a US embassy spokesperson said.