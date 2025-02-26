Police issue facial reconstruction of mystery skull pulled from North Sea
The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police have issued a facial recreation from a human skull pulled from the North Sea in the hope of identifying the mystery woman.
The skull was found by a fishing boat around 150 miles off the coast of Peterhead, Aberdeenshire, on May 15 last year.
Forensic work has confirmed the skull belongs to a woman who was under 50 years old.
Her death is being treated as unexplained by police and extensive enquiries are ongoing.
Officers have issued an image of a facial reconstruction of the woman, created by experts at the University of Dundee, and hope that someone may recognise her.
Detective Sergeant Emma Wright said: “Enquiries continue to identify this woman and establish what happened to her.
“We hope sharing this facial reconstruction will assist with our investigations and help reunite her with her family.
“If you recognise the woman’s face, or any of the other details mentioned, please get in touch with officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1830 of Wednesday, 15 May, 2024.”
Officers were told of the discovery at around 1.40pm on Wednesday May 15 last year.