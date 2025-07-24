Rescuers take to the water to highlight Float to Live technique

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rescue and emergency service groups took to the water to remind people of the Float to Live technique ahead of World Drowning Prevention Day.

More than 40 representatives from different organisations created a circle of life in the North Sea at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside, to demonstrate how people can avoid drowning if they get into difficulties.

The Float to Live technique is championed by the RNLI and others and it advises:

– Tilt your head back (submerging your ears)– Relax (and control your breathing)– Move your hands and legs (to help you afloat)– Your legs may sink – that is okay (everyone floats differently)– Practise floating (at a supervised location like a swimming pool)

Steve Thomas, head of prevention and education at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “With the school summer holidays under way and continued warm weather, we know more people will be heading to the coast, rivers, and lakes to cool off and enjoy the water.

“Whether it’s a day at the beach or a family break involving water-based activities, it’s vital that everyone understands the risks.

“As a fire and rescue service, we’re urging the public to be water aware.

“What starts as fun can quickly turn dangerous without the right knowledge.

“The Float to Live campaign provides simple, life-saving advice that can make all the difference in an emergency.”

Nick Ayers, RNLI regional water safety lead, said: “The Circle of Life event at Cullercoats Bay was a powerful visual reminder of the importance of water safety and partnership working.

“Seeing over 40 individuals coming together to promote floating shows just how committed we all are to reducing drowning.

“Float to Live is a simple but effective technique that gives people the best chance of surviving if they get into trouble in the water.

“When panic sets in, floating helps you to regain control, catch your breath and stay calm until help arrives or you can self-rescue.”

Jo Talbot, a director at the Royal Life Saving Society UK, said: “A disproportionate number of people drown in the UK between May and August, and we see an increased number of drownings in periods of extreme heat.

“With the warmer weather and summer school holidays beginning, it is vital that everybody is aware of how to stay water smart and safe this summer.

“World Drowning Prevention Day serves as an important reminder to everyone to equip themselves with the tools and knowledge to stay safe around water.”

World Drowning Prevention Day is on Friday.