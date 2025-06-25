RNLI crews and lifeguards rescue 18 kayaking and paddleboarding in strong winds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lifeboat crews and lifeguards rescued 18 people from the sea after they were blown offshore while kayaking or paddleboarding in strong winds.

RNLI crews were told that 32 people, a mixture of adults and children, were in trouble at Cullercoats Bay, North Tyneside, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday.

RNLI lifeboat crews from Cullercoats and Tynemouth launched while RNLI lifeguards also joined the rescue effort, which happened in force five winds.

Lifeboat crews rescued 13 children and five adults from the sea with the rest making their own way back to shore.

Sam Clow, coxswain at Tynemouth RNLI, said: “The tasking we got was to 32 children and adults who had been caught unawares by the wind and were being blown offshore.

“We worked together with Cullercoats RNLI, who arrived at the scene before us, RNLI lifeguards and others, and brought them all back safely.

“Every child we got to had an adult with them and, when we debriefed with them afterwards, we heard that they had done everything correctly when they became aware of the difficulties they were in.”

Lifeguard George Legg said: “It was an intense situation with force five winds blowing outside the harbour creating lots of wind chop.

“The lifeboat arrived and gradually took casualties away whilst we stayed out and made sure there were no threats and everyone was stable.”

Senior lifeguard Alfie Meeson said: “The situation unfolded so quickly and just goes to show how quickly things can change at the beach.”