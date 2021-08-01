Police attend ‘serious’ and ‘tragic incident’ at holiday park in north Wales

A “serious” and “tragic” incident at a holiday caravan park in north Wales is being dealt with by police.

Ty Mawr park in Abergele, north Wales has been cordoned off after an incident is said to have taken place inside a caravan.

Despite speculation online, details have not been shared by North Wales Police, who did however confirm that they were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

A statement on Twitter said: “Police are in attendance at a serious incident at a Holiday Park near Abergele. Investigations are ongoing. Apologies for any disruption caused.

“There is no threat to the public but please stay away from the area whilst we deal with the incident.

Thank you for your patience.”

Images posted from the scene showed dozens of people waiting in a car park while an air ambulance and police cars were parked nearby.

Another image showed a caravan had been taped off by detectives.

A spokesman for Ty Mawr holiday park, which is part of the Parkdean Resorts brand, told the PA news agency in a statement: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

“Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidaymakers every year. This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”