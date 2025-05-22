Plans for North Wales metro service unveiled by Welsh Government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for an “integrated, high-frequency public transport network” for North Wales, including a metro service between Wrexham and Liverpool, have been revealed by the Welsh Government.

More rail and bus services, pay as you go technology and station improvements have been promised to be rolled out across the region over the next decade.

The Welsh Government says the plan, branded Network North Wales, will “unlock the economic potential” of the area and the cross-border region.

Once completed, it would see metro-style train services on the North Wales mainline, the Marches line (Chester to Wrexham) and a new, direct rail link between Wrexham and Liverpool.

Plans for a North Wales Metro were first mooted as part of Welsh Labour’s plan for the region in its 2016 manifesto, but little work has progressed on it in the decade since.

Work on a South Wales Metro, which has seen the development of a London underground-style rail network across Cardiff and the Valleys, is due to be completed in 2026.

The latest plans were unveiled by Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, at a Public Transport Summit in Wrexham on Thursday.

Mr Skates said the Government has already “delivered significantly for South Wales” and “now is the right time for North Wales to get the same level of ambition”.

The transport minister promised “delivery at an unprecedented pace” with a long-term vision, including the rollout of pay-as-you-go, improved stations, increased services and an additional integrated bus service as part of immediate changes over the next 12 months.

He said: “UK Government, local government, Transport for Wales and English local authorities are working with us to deliver this bold programme of work to better connect communities, with more rail and bus services and greater integration, new stations, new transport routes, new trains, new buses, new technology.

“A network of public transport services that will include cross-border turn-up and go bus and rail services, extending the Northern Arc from Hull to Holyhead.

“With unprecedented partnership across governments, across borders and across the north, we have the opportunity to turn dreams into reality, to deliver on an enduring vision for what our a public transport network should look like.

“Most importantly, we have an opportunity to deliver the principal purpose of public transport – to drive economic growth and prosperity for all.”

The plans include:

– Commencing work on the line between Wrexham and Liverpool

– Doubling train services between Wrexham and Chester next May

– Bringing forward the introduction of 50% more services across the North Wales mainline from December 2026 to next May – including a new service from Llandudno to Liverpool and extending the Manchester Airport service to Holyhead in place of Llandudno.

– Upon completion of rail line works at Padeswood, increase train services between Wrexham and Bidston to two trains per hour within the next three years, with four trains per hour running direct between Wrexham and Liverpool by 2035.

The existing Borderlands Line will also be renamed the Wrexham – Liverpool line, with trains wrapped to reflect the communities and football clubs they serve.

Key stations on the line will see improvements over the next 12 months.