Firefighters still battling North York Moors blaze with houses 30 miles away affected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Smoke from a fire which broke out in a large moor in Yorkshire has affected people living more than 30 miles away.

Firefighters have been battling a blaze on the North York Moors, close to the RAF Fylingdales early warning station since Monday.

On Friday, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said nine crews were continuing to tackle the blaze, plus another two dealing with a separate outbreak close to the A171 Scarborough to Whitby road, which had to be closed at one point.

The smoke appeared to have reached the city of York and residents there have been urged to close their windows.

At its height, 20 pumps were at the scene and a helicopter was used to try to control the blaze, as the fire service declared a major incident.

Residents up to 30 miles away have been advised to keep their windows closed ( North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service )

The service said on Friday: “We have nine fire engines at the incident on Langdale Moor.

“We’re getting a lot of calls reporting smoke in and around York which we believe may be from this incident.

“We continue to advise people to keep their doors and windows shut if they are impacted by smoke.

“We also have two fire engines at the incident on the A171 near the Flask Inn.”

There were also reports of people in the Malton area being affected by the smoke from the moor fire, 15 miles to the north.

The blaze covered an area of more than two square miles at its height.

This included an area which is on an old range and an Army explosive ordnance disposal team was called to the scene because of munitions in the area.

The fire service said earlier this week: “We have precautions in place for our crews at the scene, but people may hear explosions.”

It said on Thursday that it did not know the cause of the fire.

Firefighters also thanked people for their donations of water, other drinks and snacks which have been delivered to their base in the village of Goathland.