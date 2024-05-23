Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The person killed in the mudslide in North Yorkshire on Wednesday has been named as schoolgirl Leah Harrison.

Thirty mountain rescuers were among the huge emergency services response after the ten-year-old died following a mudslide in North Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The Year 6 pupil was described by her school as “much loved” as teachers and family members paid tribute.

Her family said: “Leah Harrison, the happy, bubbly, go-lucky little girl. The beautiful smile, the giddy laugh, the silly jokes. You will never ever be forgotten baby girl. You will achieve you dream and become a player for the Lionesses. Spread those wings. May you rest in paradise.”

Lingfield Education Trust said she was a Year 6 pupil at Mount Pleasant Primary School in Darlington.

Chief executive of the school’s trust Nick Blackburn said: “The full details are still emerging but this is clearly a heart-breaking tragedy.

“Leah was a much-loved part of our school and our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school staff.

“Counselling is being arranged within the school for pupils and staff.

“We are all in a state of shock and we would ask that the privacy of the family and the school community is respected while we try to come to terms with what has happened.”

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) volunteers were called in the early afternoon to reports of a mudslide near Carlton Bank, above Carlton-in-Cleveland village on the edge of the North York Moors National Park.

North Yorkshire Police later confirmed one person had died following the incident at around 1.15pm.

More follows on this breaking news story...