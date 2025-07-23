‘Hand yourself in’, family of teenage hit-and-run victim tell driver

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The grieving family of a 19-year-old man who was killed in a suspected hit-and-run have made a direct appeal to the driver to hand themself in, saying “it’s the least you could do”.

Bailey Chadwick was walking home after a night at work in a local pub, then seeing friends in Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire, when he was fatally injured on the B6265 in the early hours of Sunday.

He had been due to go travelling to Thailand this week and the police officer in charge of the investigation said the teenager had “a lifetime of adventures ahead of him”.

Speaking close to the scene of the collision near the village of Glasshouses, Mr Chadwick’s mother Dayle Knights said through tears: “No words can express how absolutely devastated we are.

“Bailey was just a normal, happy, outgoing 19-year-old, who had his whole life ahead of him.”

His stepfather Daniel Horler said: “He should be living his best life seeing a new country, exploring new people, but instead he was left alone to die.

“Bailey was torn away from us at such a young age. The fact that someone knows he was driving that night is heartbreaking for all of us.

“Please, if it’s you, do the right thing and speak to the police.

“Please, if you have any information which will help trace the person responsible, please help.

“If you’ve any empathy within you whatsoever, it’s the least you could do.”

Detective Inspector Jill Cowling, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “My thoughts at this time are with Bailey’s family and friends as they face the overwhelming grief caused by the loss of their beloved Bailey.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will continue to ensure that they are supported by our specialist family liaison officers.

“I am also aware of how much this terrible incident has understandably shocked residents in the close local communities around Pateley Bridge and the surrounding villages at this distressing time – the many messages of love and kind words about Bailey are hugely appreciated and welcomed by his family.”

He was struck by a vehicle between 1.44am and 3.10am on Sunday as he walked home.

Ms Cowling said the driver may not be aware there was a collision.

She said: “Now is the time to come forward.

“The grief endured by Bailey’s family is further compounded by the fact that the driver has not yet come forward.

“I am now appealing directly to the driver of the vehicle to do the right thing for Bailey and his family and contact us immediately.

“Bailey had everything to look forward to in his life.

“He was a well-loved, popular young man with a lifetime of adventures ahead of him.

“Now this is all gone.”

The detective said detailed investigations are under way, including using CCTV footage, and there are a number of lines of inquiry.

She said: “As the driver, this is your opportunity to come to us before we come to you.

“If you know who was driving the vehicle which fatally injured Bailey, then please do the right thing and contact us now.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who has already come forward with information.

“I urge anyone who can help with the investigation into this tragic incident to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. You can also contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.”

The Royal Oak pub where Bailey worked said in a social media tribute: “The most loveable, caring, trustworthy, happy, smiley, beautiful young man we have ever had the honour of working with. A true gentlemen and friend.”

Flowers and tributes have been left close to where he was struck, including a Sheffield Wednesday flag and scarf – the football team he followed.

One card said: “Light up the sky, you gorgeous, gorgeous boy. Love you always.”

Another said: “A lovely funny lad. So sad.”