Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze in Northampton town centre as a number of roads remain closed.

A 500m cordon has been put in place while crews work to extinguish the fire in Bridge Street.

A video shared online shows thick grey smoke billowing into the air, with flames visible from the roof of a building.

As a result, several routes into the city centre have been closed, including Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade.

Smoke can be seen billowing into the sky above Northampton city centre ( @ShamishMonster )

Northamptonshire’s deputy chief fire officer, Simon Tuhill, said firefighters were making “really good progress” after being called out at around 5.30am.

“We are comfortable now that the fire won’t be spreading any further but for us it’s about making sure we damp down those remaining hot spots,” Mr Tuhill told BBC Radio Northampton.

He added that a joint investigation with the police would be undertaken once the incident was over.

In a post on social media site X, Northamptonshire Police said: “Road users are asked to find alternative routes and to avoid this area until further notice.

“While residents and local businesses are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to a large plume of smoke.”