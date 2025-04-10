Three died from smoke inhalation in station house fire, inquest openings told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three people, including a mother and her four-year-old daughter described as “two peas in a pod”, died of smoke inhalation in a blaze at a historic former station house, their inquest openings heard.

Emergency services were called to reports of a large fire at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire, at around 10.30pm on March 28.

Senior coroner Anne Pember opened the inquests into the deaths of Emma Conn, 30, her daughter Mayci Fox, and Louie Thorn, 23, at Northampton Coroner’s Court on Thursday.

She told the court the provisional cause of death is inhalation of smoke, pending further tests.

Ms Conn and her daughter, both from Desborough, and Mr Thorn, from Rushton, were named by police as the victims although police said formal identification had not taken place at that stage.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder the day after the fire, but was released with no further action.

Northamptonshire Police have since concluded the fire was not suspicious.

Ms Pember said: “I now open the inquests touching on the deaths of Mayci Fox, Emma Conn and Louie Thorn, who all died in a house fire at Station House, in Station Road, Rushton, on March 28 of this year.

“I adjourn these inquests to October 9, 2025. The bodies at this stage are not released.”

Ms Conn’s relatives said in tribute to her: “She was the most incredible, wonderful mum, who was fiercely loyal and very protective of all those she loved, especially her family.”

Mayci’s father said after her death: “Mayci Marion Georgina Fox arrived in the world in a last-minute rush, starting the way she meant to go on, as a whirlwind.”

Mr Thorn’s mother described him as “the purest of humans” and added: “I genuinely believe he was too precious for this world and that’s why God took him so young.”