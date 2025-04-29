No further action against prisoner as police close jail murder investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of a serving prisoner at a jail in Northamptonshire is no longer being investigated as murder after a post-mortem report found it was not linked to an assault.

Kevin Golby, aged 49 and from Banbury in Oxfordshire, was found dead in his cell at the Category C Five Wells jail in Wellingborough on the morning of December 10 last year.

Due to Mr Golby having been assaulted the previous day, Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation, led by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime team, working alongside the Prison Service.

The preliminary findings of the forensic post-mortem examination failed to ascertain a provisional cause of death, but further investigations have concluded that Mr Golby’s death was not linked to the assault.

Following the findings and a review of evidential material, the murder inquiry has now been stood down and a 20-year-old serving prisoner arrested in connection with the incident has been released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “It is only right that an incident such as this is treated with the utmost seriousness, to make sure we have done all we can to understand what has happened, and to get the answers those left behind need and want.

“In Mr Golby’s case I can confirm the evidence we have examined did not support his death as a homicide, which has now been further confirmed by the final forensic post-mortem report.

“Our decision has been explained to Mr Golby’s family. A file has been prepared and handed over to the coroner’s office.”