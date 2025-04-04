Blaze which killed three people including girl, four, not suspicious – police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire at a historic former station house which killed three people, including a four-year-old girl and her mother, did not start in suspicious circumstances, police have concluded.

Emergency services were called to the large blaze at a property in Beswick Close, off Station Road, in Rushton, near Kettering, Northamptonshire, at around 10.30pm on March 28.

Emma Conn, 30, and her four-year-old daughter Mayci Fox, both from Desborough, Northamptonshire, and 23-year-old Louie Thorn, from Rushton, were named as the victims but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A police presence remained near the scene for the following days while floral tributes, cards and toys were left for the victims.

A 54-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of murder, but was released the following day and will face no further action.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, of East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “In any case where there is an unexpected death, it is essential that all reasonable lines of inquiry are followed to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances.

“Whilst on this occasion an arrest was made, this should never be seen as a sign of guilt, but as a measure that gives the police the opportunity to secure evidence that might otherwise be lost.

“It became clear in the hours that followed this tragic incident that the person arrested was not guilty of any offences and that this was a non-suspicious fire.

“They were released with no further action, and officers have been deployed to provide support during this difficult time.

“In the wake of this tragedy, our thoughts and condolences remain firmly with the families and friends of Louie, Mayci and Emma.

“I hope that knowing there are no suspicious circumstances can bring them some small comfort, with a full examination of what happened now in the hands of the coroner’s court.

“The outpouring of grief has shown just how many lives they all touched and illustrates the very best of our communities who have really pulled together to honour and remember them.”

The force said a file will be passed to Northamptonshire Coroner’s Office, with the inquests expected to be opened next week.

The “heartbroken” family of the mother and daughter described them as “two peas in a pod” in a statement released by police on Wednesday.

Mayci’s father said: “Mayci Marion Georgina Fox arrived in the world in a last-minute rush, starting the way she meant to go on, as a whirlwind.”

Mr Thorn’s mother said the 23-year-old was “too pure for this world”.