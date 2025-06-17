Concern Stormont MLAs delivering pre-scripted remarks for social media clips

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concern has been expressed that Stormont MLAs are delivering pre-scripted text in the Assembly for a clip on social media.

Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots said he was also concerned that Points of Order are being raised about “the normal cut and thrust of debate”.

Almost a year and a half since the Northern Ireland Assembly was restored, Mr Poots has written to MLAs about the standards of debate in the chamber.

He also made his points at the start of the plenary session on Tuesday.

Mr Poots, who has been elected to the Assembly for almost three decades, said he has witnessed “political giants who passionately articulated their own case”, but also engaged in debate and “realised that they had to give as good as they could take”.

“Our standards of debate are often referred to in the context of the first element – the standard of remarks made about other members. However, there has been a decreased focus on the second element – the concept of debate,” he said.

“If the Assembly is to be serious about its scrutiny role, having a strong culture of parliamentary debate is vital.”

Mr Poots said requiring MLAs to take care in their language and have civility in exchanges “is not intended to, and should not, prevent passionate and robust debate”.

“In my time in the Assembly since 1998, I have been privileged to witness political giants, who passionately articulated their own case, engaging in debate,” he said.

“However, they also realised that they had to give as good as they could take.

“The freedom to challenge and to express different views in debate are core to this Assembly’s core functions of exercising scrutiny, holding ministers to account and representing our constituents.

“Proper debate is about both having the opportunity to state your own views and listening, responding to and challenging the views of others.

“Some members increasingly concentrate only on stating their own opinions.

“Technology has created a temptation for members to deliver a pre-scripted text in the Chamber, shortly after which they leave to issue a clip of their speech on social media.

“If debate was only about a series of members reading out pre-scripted thoughts on an issue, without interaction, there would be no need for an Assembly Chamber – we could do it by email.”

He added: “I am also concerned about the tendency to raise Points of Order with the chair about the normal cut and thrust of debate, rather than challenge those points themselves.”

He went on to say he is expanding the Ten Practical Principles of Debate circulated in 2021 to “ensure they focus not only on interactions between members, but also on having a strong culture of debate and challenge”.

“When the Assembly has responsibility for making legislation which impacts on people’s lives, it is vital that members are able to probe all the arguments before the Assembly takes a decision,” he said.

“It is my role to encourage the conditions for members to be able to exercise effective scrutiny and accountability in the Chamber.

“I therefore ask all members to take the time to reflect on the principles I have set out in the attachment and to adhere to them in debate.”