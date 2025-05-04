Integrated lab results system hailed as ‘transformational’ for health service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rollout of a new standardised digital system for medical lab test results in Northern Ireland has been hailed as transformational for clinical care.

The 18-month implementation of the CoreLIMS Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) was completed last week.

Previously there were seven separate systems for managing test results for different medical disciplines.

Health and Social Care (HSC) pathology systems have now been combined into a single region-wide digital solution across the five hospital trusts in Northern Ireland and the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service (NIBTS).

The results of tests conducted by more than 2,000 laboratory staff in Northern Ireland are now uploaded onto the one system.

The system is the first of its kind in the UK and Ireland. Using software supplied by Clinisys, the CoreLIMS has already processed almost 130 million results since November 2023.

Northern Health Trust chief executive Jennifer Welsh, who leads the Northern Ireland Pathology Information Management System (NIPIMS), said: “Completing the replacement of the ageing and disparate legacy lab systems across the trusts with one regional standardised system has been the result of years of hard work.

“I would like to acknowledge all the teams and individuals involved, for all the planning, preparation and long hours worked to facilitate this important transition.”

NIBTS chief executive Karin Jackson, who is the project lead for the CoreLIMS, added: “Now that the rollout is complete across Northern Ireland, I am looking forward to seeing how patients and HSCNI will benefit from a significantly updated, improved, and rationalised LIMS.

“Delivering this technically complex programme in a fast-moving environment would not have been possible without the long hours, commitment, and support from colleagues in the trusts, NIBTS, BSO (the health service’s Business Services Organisation) and Clinisys teams.”

Karen Bailey, the chief executive of the BSO, said the rollout marked a “milestone” in laboratory digital transformation.

“I want to take this opportunity to pass on my sincerest thanks and appreciation to all BSO colleagues involved in the development and delivery of the CoreLIMS Programme,” she said.

“I would like to further thank the trusts for their support in delivering this key programme that will make a difference to patients across the region.”