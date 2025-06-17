More than 30 arrests made by police investigating disorder in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 30 people have been arrested by police investigating recent disorder in Northern Ireland.

Of those arrested, 23 people – including a 13-year-old girl and her mother – have been charged in connection with the violent scenes last week.

The disorder started in Ballymena last Monday after an alleged sexual assault of a girl in the town last weekend.

Two 14-year-old boys, who spoke to a court through a Romanian interpreter, have been charged with attempted rape.

A peaceful protest last Monday evening about the alleged assault was followed by attacks on police and properties housing ethnic minorities.

The PSNI described the scenes as “racist thuggery”.

The disturbances in the Co Antrim town continued for several nights and spread to other areas of Northern Ireland including Portadown, Larne, Belfast, Carrickfergus, Londonderry and Coleraine.

Police said some largely peaceful protests took place on the Shankill Road and Shore Road in west and north Belfast, and in Clonavon Terrace and Waveney Road in Ballymena on Monday night.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said officers investigating an arson attack on Larne Leisure Centre last Wednesday, have charged a 25-year-old man with perverting the course of justice. He was due before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police investigating disorder in Portadown last Thursday have charged two men.

A 37-year-old man was charged with two counts of riot and appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, and a 32-year-old man was charged with one count of riot and was to appear at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said police are continuing to review evidence gathered during disorder, and said more arrests are likely.

“Recent days have been calmer. However, this does not mean our investigations into those responsible for the racially-motivated attacks will lose momentum,” he said.

“We are continuing to review our evidence gathered over the days of disorder and are robustly investigating the disorder.

“We will be making more arrests and delivering justice to those responsible for these racially-motivated attacks and associated posts on social media.

“Our heightened presence in towns and cities and engagement will continue as we work to keep people safe.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets. So, just as we will seek justice for women and girls who report heinous crimes to us, we will also seek justice for local innocent families who are being targeted by criminality fuelled by hate.

“We will continue to robustly investigate the disorder over the last number of days but do not want to see any more young people criminalised by being caught up in this activity.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1