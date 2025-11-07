Emma Little-Pengelly will not attend Catherine Connolly inauguration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has said she will not be attending the inauguration of Ireland’s next president, Catherine Connolly.

Emma Little-Pengelly said she had received an invitation for the event but added that she had other commitments for Remembrance Day.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill will attend the inauguration at Dublin Castle.

However, the DUP’s Ms Little-Pengelly has said it will not be possible for her to attend due to other engagements.

She said: “I have received an invitation for the inauguration events for the Irish president on Tuesday but it will not be possible for me to accept due to a number of other commitments in Belfast and Windsor.

“Tuesday marks Remembrance Day, an important day for so many.

“I am scheduled to attend a service and to participate in an Act of Remembrance in Parliament Buildings before travelling to Windsor Castle at the invitation of Their Majesties The King and Queen for a special reception to commemorate VJ Day 80th anniversary to honour veterans of the Second World War, and in particular of the Pacific on this day of remembrance.

“It is therefore not possible to also attend the inauguration.

“I wish Catherine Connolly well as she takes up office, recognising that this is undoubtedly a significant personal honour for her, and I hope to speak with her personally in the next number of days.”