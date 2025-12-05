Little-Pengelly presses Starmer to extend Brexit rule grace periods

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister has pressed the Prime Minister to extend grace periods for new post-Brexit trade rules set to come into force.

Concern has been expressed over the ending of a temporary delay to new rules around the distribution of veterinary medicines from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

January 1 2026 will see the full implementation of EU rules on veterinary medicines coming into Northern Ireland under the terms of post-Brexit agreements.

Vets have raised worries over the uncertainty around which products may no longer be able to be brought into Northern Ireland.

Emma Little-Pengelly also raised rule changes around new cars coming into the region with Sir Keir Starmer at a meeting of the British-Irish Council in Cardiff on Friday.

Ms Little-Pengelly said she took the opportunity to raise concerns directly with the Prime Minister.

“I think many, many pet owners have received emails from companies in GB that supplied them for veterinary medicines withdrawing from the Northern Ireland market,” she said.

“We’ve seen the British Veterinary Association and vets very worried about what is happening.

“I also raised the issue about GB-registered new cars and that derogation coming to an end.”

She added: “It is my view that these grace periods should be extended. The derogation should not come to an end.

“While the discussions with the EU are ongoing with the UK Government, there is a gap between what it will be the conclusion of those substantive UK EU discussions and I think it’s critically important that we create that stability for businesses in Northern Ireland.

“So it was a call to the UK Government to extend those grace periods and to not allow those derogations to end while those discussions are ongoing.”