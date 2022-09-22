Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The proportion of Northern Irish Catholics has outnumbered protestants for the first time, the latest census data results have revealed.

Census figures show that Catholics have 45.7 per cent within the Northern Ireland population, higher than the 43.5 per cent of Protestants.

This has been seen for the first time since the partition of Ireland.

