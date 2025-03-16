‘Castlemen’ suited up as historical Fort Guard to be restored to full strength

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s oldest private ceremonial military regiment is preparing to be restored to its original full strength for the first time in more than a century.

Thirteen new warders of the Hillsborough Fort Guard, which dates back to 1660, will be presented with their warrants at a special ceremony in the Co Down village in May.

The warders have been fitted out in their uniforms, specially crafted by bespoke tailors Samuel Brothers of Aldershot.

It will be the first time the guard, which carries out ceremonial duties at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, has been at its full complement of 20 warders since 1890.

The guard was created in the 17th century when a royal warrant was first issued by Charles II but went into decline in the 20th century when no new warders were recruited.

For several years, only the bugler was left to carry on ceremonial duties until 2021 when the Marquess of Downshire issued warrants for six new warders as part of the reformation of the Fort Guard.

The final restoration will see the guard, whose members are known as the “Castlemen”, return to its full strength of 20.

One of the 13 new warders is Trevor Hill, who has a long family connection with the troop.

He said: ”I have the pleasure of being the fourth generation connected to the Hillsborough Fort Guard.

“My late father-in-law was the bugler, his uncle was the bugler, before that the uncle’s father was the bugler.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the same musical talent.

“We are unique that in the whole of the United Kingdom and Ireland, we are the longest running continuously existing private army or militia, having been formed on the 21st December 1660.

“We want to continue this unique piece of history. It is excellent for the Hillsborough village and surrounding areas to enhance it for all those living, working and socialising, and those coming to visit the wonderful village of Royal Hillsborough.”

The Hillsborough Fort Guard takes a leading role in ceremonies in Northern Ireland which mark significant events for the royal family, such as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the coronation of the King.

The guard wears a navy blue uniform with maroon facings, aside from the bugler who is outfitted in scarlet.

Andrew Carlisle, the bugler for the guard, said it is important to keep alive the unique tradition.

He said one of the biggest challenges in restoring the troop was to replicate the original uniforms.

He said: ”It hasn’t been an easy process because there are very few examples of the original uniform left.

“Going back in history, the original uniforms were made by local tailors; those trades and skills are fast disappearing, but we are privileged to have used Samuel Brothers tailors.

“The uniform doesn’t come cheap and we have been very grateful to receive funding from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Tourism NI and some very generous private donations.

“It is unique, no-one else can do this. There are only two private ceremonial regiments left in existence.

“When a visitor comes to Hillsborough they are going to see something they will not see anywhere else.”

Lee Dawson, managing director of Samuel Brothers, recently visited the “Castlemen” at their Sexton House base in Royal Hillsborough, to carry out final checks on the new uniforms.

He said: “It has been a really exciting project, about two years since we first engaged.

“We looked at what the existing uniform was, we wanted to hark back to the original uniform. It has taken some time but it has been worth the effort.

“It has been quite a journey, a journey that we have done together. It is going to be really exciting for Hillsborough and for Northern Ireland to see.”