Firefighters searched rubble ‘not knowing if family members were among dead’

Firefighters searched through the rubble of the Omagh bomb not knowing if they would find family and friends among the dead, a public inquiry has heard.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) area commander David Doherty described the emergency response which followed the Real IRA bombing of the Co Tyrone town in August 1998.

He delivered the account to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry after speaking to firefighters who were in the town on the day.

Three of them attended the hearing on Wednesday.

Mr Doherty told the inquiry that NIFRS had first received a report of a bomb alert in Omagh shortly after 3pm on August 15 1998 and sent two appliances and two supervisory officers.

Firefighters and officers were met at the scene by hundreds of casualties, screaming and in distress David Doherty

He said: “Firefighters and officers were met at the scene by hundreds of casualties, screaming and in distress, and suffering injuries ranging from severe shock, burns and dismemberment.”

He said it became immediately apparent the incident would require more resources from surrounding fire stations.

He said initial reconnaissance had revealed a small fire in a vehicle which was believed to be the car carrying the bomb and an unknown number of fatalities.

The fire officer said a search of damaged buildings in Market Street began.

He said: “Many people had escaped or had been dragged out, but firefighters assisted numerous individuals in shock or injured, moving them to the casualty handling area.”

Mr Doherty said the operation was escalated when resources from other fire stations in Northern Ireland began to arrive.

He told the inquiry that police then informed them it was suspected a second explosive device was in the area.

He said when no device was discovered a decision was taken to resume the operation. The scene was then handed over to police just before 10pm.

Mr Doherty told the inquiry: “The magnitude of the tragedy began to set in for our personnel.

“Many officers and firefighters searched through the rubble not knowing if they would find friends or relatives among the dead.

“Some personnel were excused to search local hospitals for missing family members.

“Tragically some of our firefighters discovered that their own relatives had been killed or injured. One officer lost his grand-daughter; his son and his daughter and future daughter-in-law were critically injured in the blast.

“A second officer, his nephew was killed outright in the blast and a third officer’s son was seriously injured.”

Mr Doherty says the impact of the attack was “felt right through our organisation” and would never be forgotten.